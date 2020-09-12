Limerick nursing home secures planning permission

LIMERICK City and County Council has given conditional planning permission to a new nursing home facility in Mungret.

Loughmore Healthcare, whose director Padraig Coleman is based in Crean, Athlacca, plans to build the facility at Baunacloka near Mungret Woods.

The two-storey building, if it goes ahead, will consist of 82 new single en-suite bedrooms.

On top of that, there will be kitchen, dining areas, communal areas, and treatment rooms. Outside, there will be a landscaped garden. While the development will also consist of the construction of a garden and storage shed, as well as a new entrance, internal access road, plus car and bike parking.

Local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler has welcomed the grant of permission.

He said: “We have an ageing population in the area, and this is a much needed facility. St Paul’s has the only nursing home out here, and that is full to capacity to get into. I’d welcome this to support local families.”

Limerick City and County Council green-lit the development subject to a number of conditions.

These include a stipulation the developer must pay €86,386 for local public infrastructural works.

On top of this, work on the site can only take place between 8am and 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

No work is permitted to take place on Sunday.

Noise level controls are being ordered, as well as a suitably sized storage area for waste facilities.

There were no objections to the development which makes an appeal to An Bord Pleanala unlikely.

