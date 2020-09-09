Cattle could be grazing fairways as golf course near Limerick border up for sale

THERE could be cattle instead of birdies at Ballykisteen Golf Club as it was put on the market this Wednesday.

The renowned 18 hole championship golf course, designed by Des Smyth, is being sold as a "golf facility or as farming land". The Great National Ballykisteen Hotel is not for sale.

Joint selling agents for the golf course on 155 acres are GVM’s Tom Crosse and Wheeler Auctioneers. They are guiding at €1.5m. Depending on the purchasers, it could be Galloway cattle or Callaway putters on the greens.

Joe Wheeler said there is a "strong possibility" that it would return to farmland.

"What prompted this was the hotel had unsolicited approaches about the golf course from would-be buyers who are farmers. The vendor decided to explore the possibility of what was out there," said Mr Wheeler, who added that it is "top quality land".

Golf courses coming on the market are quite rare, he said.

"Ballyneety came up a few years ago and was bought by the members. One changed hands in Waterford, as far as I know last year, and went back to farmland," said Mr Wheeler.

Mr Crosse, an ex-captain of Ballykisteen Golf Club, said the course is "as good as you get - it's top class".

"The course was carefully constructed to the highest standards in 1993 with many natural contours, tree sculptured surroundings, an abundance of bunkers and challenging water hazards making this oasis very much a golfer’s paradise.

"This property is also very suitable for general farming purposes and would be ideal for beef, equestrian or dairying use,” said Mr Crosse.

He said the wish locally and the wish among members is that it will be retained as a golf course but it is a competitive business, and there are a lot of courses around the country and, in particular, in this area.

"I’m an ex-captain and a member since its inception. I would like to see it kept as a golf course but this will be a question of who puts their hand up highest. If it goes for farming it goes for farming,” said Mr Crosse, who adds that it is his job to get the best possible price for the vendors.

The GVM group property director said he wouldn’t rule anything in or out.

"It is very early days - it is just on the market. Obviously it will be a shock to the system locally. There is a good local spin-off for pubs and restaurants and B&Bs and the train station.

"There is a core membership that have been very loyal over the years. Three is a lot of discussions to take place, I would imagine, to see if some sort of conclusion can be arrived at to everyone's satisfaction. I think the hotel would like to see it retained as a golf course, ideally, in that it supplements their business,” concluded Mr Crosse.