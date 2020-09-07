Good news for Limerick commuters as bus service returns following lockdown

THE popular Dublin Coach service between Limerick and the capital will return to service tomorrow after a six month absence.

Bosses at the company – whose service is colloquially known as the ‘green bus’ – slammed the brakes on the route on March 16 as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in Ireland.

However, it’s now back with a number of special safety measures in place, with customers being urged to book online and, if they buy a ticket from the driver, to use contactless payment.

The first service from Limerick to Dublin will arrive at Arthur’s Quay at 1:45am tomorrow morning, with a regular timetable resuming from there. Bound for the capital, coaches will serve the city up to every 30 minutes during the day-time.

This route serves the University of Limerick, Annacotty, Kildare Village and the Red Cow.

The first departure from Abbeyfeale to Dublin takes place at 1:35am tomorrow, and will serve Newcastle West (1:55am) and Adare (2:15am). From there, regular services return.

Back from Dublin, the first service leaves Burgh Quay at 6:15am, with a regular half-hour service in place after that.

In a bid to copper-fasten the safety of passengers on board, Dublin Coach is urging online booking, and will no longer take cash on board.

To keep you, other passengers and our staff safe, onboard card payment and contactless facilities are now in place on all services. From September 8th we will no longer be accepting any cash payments onboard. We will continue to accept Leap Card payment. pic.twitter.com/faIHbTTr17 — Dublin Coach (@DublinCoach1) September 6, 2020

Passenger capacity will be reduced on buses, while an intense cleaning regime is in place.

Face coverings are mandatory.

Locally, routes 307 and 308 which link William Street to the University of Limerick, Castletroy, Annacotty, and the Ballysimon Road are also back tomorrow.

The first service out leaves from Superdrug at 6:45am, with a regular timetable in place after that.

Similar restrictions are in place.