BREAKING: Gardai seek public's help in finding three-year-old boy

GARDAI are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of three-year-old Sebastian Cykov who was last seen at approximately 11.30am on Thursday, September 3 at the Maldron Hotel, South Mall, County Cork.

An Garda Síochána believe Sebastian is in the company of his mother, Monika Balazova, aged 31.

An Garda Síochána are not aware of Sebastian's whereabouts at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Sebastian's whereabouts to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to Sebastian's mother, Monika Balazova, to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.