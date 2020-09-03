UPDATE: Child airlifted to hospital following serious collision in County Limerick

A YOUNG girl has been airlifted to hospital following a collision in County Limerick.

The child is understood to have been crossing the road when the accident occurred on the N24 near Pallasgreen at around 5.15 this Thursday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the main Limerick to Tipperary Road and the young girl has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service including the air ambulance and two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Cappamore responded.

According to AA Roadwatch, the N24 has reopened in both directions and traffic remains quite slow both ways on approach.