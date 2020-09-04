Limerick fashion: Love and style go hand-and-hand despite pandemic - Celia Holman Lee

THIS really is a challenging time for brides and bridal parties.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, many people are understandably worried that it will be difficult to shop for outfits and accessories.

However, at Isobel boutique in Adare they have really adapted well to the changes and have overcome the barriers.

They hosted the first instore virtual masterclass for the mother of the bride/groom. Isobel has a wonderful collection of outfits which are the perfect fit for the mother of the bride/groom but the range also covers guests at the wedding.

With a selection of colours and styles to suit all figures and sizes, Isobel really is a one-stop shop in the heart of the picturesque Adare.

It’s a safe place to shop with all Covid measures being adhered to, ensuring your safety.