Girl taken to hospital after being struck by car while cycling in Limerick

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after she was struck by a car while cycling in Limerick city on Friday evening.

Gardai at Roxboro Road have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 5.40pm in a busy residential area in Dooradoyle.

A spokesperson for the gardai confirmed that the child, who is understood to be five years old, was taken to University Hospital Limerick "with non-life threatening injuries".

No other individuals were injured. Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson said.