Inter-city Limerick rail service set to re-start

THE Limerick to Waterford rail-line is to re-open to passengers on Monday, it has been confirmed this lunchtime.

Commuter services will once again call between Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Birdhill after they were suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Limerick-Waterford service consists of a morning and evening service each way between Waterford and Limerick also serving stations in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary, with a change at Limerick Junction.

Local Green Party TD Brian Leddin has welcomed the re-opening.

He said: “We will work with Iarnród Éireann and Minister Ryan to increase the quality, frequency and speed of services on this line, and connection with services to Galway, to increase the economic and social impact of these lines on the regional economy.”

The Limerick Leader has contacted Irish Rail for comment.