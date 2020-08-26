Massive response to virtual Limerick tractor run fundraiser for Milford

THERE are no John Deeres, Massey Fergusons or New Hollands at this year's Murroe Tractor Run but the money is still flooding in.

It is the 10th year of the event which was set up to raise money for charities. Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions the annual tractor run cannot take place in its usual format said Ned Dee, one of the organisers.

"This year we are encouraging people to either organise a small fundraiser, within the Covid guidelines, or simply donate. The charity chosen to mark this 10th year is Milford Care Centre. Milford was selected in memory of Shaun Dee, a brother of two of the organisers, who passed away in Milford's care earlier this year.

"We witnessed first-hand the outstanding care which Milford provides to so many and would like to give something back, especially as 2020 has been a challenging year due to the cancellation of many fundraising events," said Ned.

Past tractor runs have been generously supported and we would hope that this year will be no different, said Ned. And it certainly has. He only set up the GoFundMe page on Tuesday and already the figure is nearly at €6,000. You can donate here