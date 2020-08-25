Unusual exhibition at Limerick’s People’s Museum

A RATHER unusual exhibition launches this week in Limerick’s People’s Museum at Pery Square.

The curators of the popular museum have teamed up with the Limerick City Museum for a special show, entitled Get Stuffed.

It showcases a unique historical collection of local taxidermy.

Limerick’s natural history – that of the animals, birds, and fish that inhabited the city and county - is told through a series of stuffed specimens in glass cases.

Dr Rose Anne White, who manages the People’s Museum said: “It's quite a gothic exhibition, but one I think that children will love. The fact that it occupies our basement mezzanine floor adds to the atmosphere as this is a very hobbit-like low-ceiling space that is accessed through an old narrow staircase. Between the content of the exhibition itself, and the architecture of the interior space, it makes for quite the experience!"

The exhibition was curated by Limerick historian William T O'Neill, who has worked on numerous important Limerick collections and archives in the past, including the Johny Brennan rugby collection, and Limerick Council's centenary celebrations of the First World War and the Rising.

"Get Stuffed" can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday - see www.peoplesmuseum.ie for opening hours or email peoplesmuseum@limerickcivictrust.ie.