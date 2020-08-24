Chief medical officer: Covid-19 'outbreak' at Limerick Direct Provision centre

THE ACTING chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 at a Direct Provision centre in Limerick.

To date, there have been 284 confirmed cases in Direct Provision centres, and 15 hospitalised in Ireland.

In the past week, the National Public Health Emergency Team [NPHET] has been notified of eight new cases in Direct Provision centres in Ireland.

He said there were "two new outbreaks" in Direct Provision centres in Bray and in Limerick. He clarified that the eight new cases could be spread across other Direct Provision sites.

Dr Glynn did not name the Direct Provision centre in Limerick.

The Limerick Leader has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.