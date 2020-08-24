THERE ARE five confirmed Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick, the highest number in the country.

According to daily figures published by the HSE, there are 28 confirmed cases in Irish hospitals, as of 8pm Sunday.

There are 20 suspected cases at UHL—also the highest in the country, ahead of Tallaght Hospital with 11 suspected cases.

While there are no confirmed cases in UHL’s intensive care unit, there is one suspected case in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, Limerick has recorded 696 Covid-19 cases, and continues to see marginal increases every day.

UHL is the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 51 patients on trolleys in its emergency department and wards.