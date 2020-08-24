Limerick Weather: A day of two halves

TODAY will be dry and bright through the morning and much of the afternoon with highs of 18 to 20 degrees in light winds, according to Met Eireann.

However, later in the afternoon cloud will thicken and southeasterly winds will freshen with heavy rain spreading from the southwest through the evening.

It is an unsettled weather picture for much of the week ahead, and especially on Monday night and Tuesday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Munster and Wexford is valid from 6am on Tuesday until 7pm that evening.