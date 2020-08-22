Man hospitalised after stabbing in Limerick village

A MAN is in hospital following a stabbing in a housing estate in Limerick overnight.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which occurred at Cois Sruthain estate in Croom village, with a crime scene in place in the area.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Limerick where it’s understood his injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

The area has been sealed off, and an investigation is under way.

Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins expressed his shock such an incident would happen in Croom.

He appealed for anyone who may have information to contact Newcastle West garda station.

They can be reached at 069-20650.