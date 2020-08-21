Sixteen films on TV for your viewing pleasure this week

Kong : Skull Island Saturday 22/8 ITV2 @ 9.15pm

The 70's were a mad aul' time. A time where explorers would venture into distant lands without doing their due diligence and find themselves in all sorts of bother. Courtesy of a GIANT APE. This reboot of the King King story is so much fun and far better than anyone expected it to be. Super visuals, some decently scary moments, a lash of lethal music and a cast including Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and a whacked out John C.Reilly all enjoying themselves.



The Squid And The Whale Saturday 22/8 TG4 @ 11.20pm

Two boys in 1980's Brooklyn are affected by their parent's messy divorce and find themselves beginning to act out in strange ways. A cutting, funny, cynical but poignant film that's full of amazing acting from a nice cast. Laura Linney and Jeff Daniels bring great weight to proceedings and Jesse Eisenberg in an early role shows signs of later promise. A raging performance from William Baldwin is a nice surprise too.



Hobson's Choice Sunday 23/8 Talking Picture Movies 3.20pm

Henry Hobson is a bit of a melt and his daughters want to get away from him fast. But things were a bit different for women in the 1880's and Henry's oldest daughter Maggie is having none of it. This 1954 David Lean comedy is a joy. Full of perfectly drawn characters and comic situations and a cast that's second to none. Charles Laughton is a masterly lead and Brenda De Banzie & John Mills give him fine support.



What Lies Beneath Sunday 23/8 RTE2 @ 9.30pm

There's something weird going on in Claire Spencer's gaff. Or maybe she's losing her mind. Her fella Norman is concerned. And her neighbours are acting a bit weird too. There's a lovely whiff of Alfred Hitchcock off this domestic thriller and having the blonde haired Michelle Pfeiffer as the lead only adds to that effect in this satisfyingly creepy and well acted watch. Good support too from Harrison Ford, Miranda Otto and James Remar.



The Book Thief Sunday 23/8 CH4 @ 10pm

Based on the novel of the same name this is the story of a young girl who finds solace in the written word to help herself and others deal with the horrors of the nazi regime in World War 2 Germany. A beautiful looking and well written film that while suitable for all the family isn't afraid to be dark in places. Appropriate given the story. Sophie Nelisse is good in the lead role and Geoffrey Rush as her uncle provides some much needed warmth.



Marley Sunday 23/8 TG4 @ 11pm

Bob Marley died in Jamaica over 39 years ago. It's hard to get through a day without hearing his music on the radio. We love his tunes but how much do we really know about him? This comprehensive documentary is a chance for us to find out what made the famous man tick. It's good stuff, full of faces and voices you'll recognise and it's not afraid to shy away from the darker, more unpleasant aspects of his story that we rarely hear about.

Manhunter Monday 24/8 ITV4 @ 9pm

There's a serial killer called the Tooth Fairy murdering entire families and an ex FBI profiler called Will Graham is out to stop him. But he needs help from another killer he once jailed. A man called Lektor. Michael Mann's 1986 film is arguably the best adaption of Thomas Harris's books. It eschews the hamminess of the later films and goes straight for the jugular with an unerring aim. William Petersen, Brian Cox & Tom Noonan do mighty work here.

Mistress America Tuesday 25/8 Film4 @ 2.10am

Tracy, a student new to the New York city way of life is feeling the misery of loneliness but a new family member rapidly makes her existence into a very exciting one. A film about the problems of the middle class written and directed by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach might be an anathema to some but some stick with it and it's joie de vivre will get under your skin. Lola Kirke is a pleasure to watch.

The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre Tuesday 25/8 TCM @ 1.30pm

Three dirt poor American immigrants band together in Mexico to find a buried treasure but problems inside and outside their little group cause major trouble for them. A true classic. This type of film where you'll recognise the story and dialogue even if you haven't seen it because it's been homaged so much. Humphrey Bogart and Walter Huston are just deadly in a masterpiece directed by Walter's son John.

Mary And The Witch's Flower Wednesday 26/8 Film4 @ 12.45pm

Wednesday, lunchtime, no better time for a dose of anime to soothe the soul. Mary, a young girl, stuck living with her grand-aunt in the country, follows a cat into the woods one day and discovers a magical new way of living her life. The story isn't vintage Studio Ghibli but the brilliant realised visuals on display here combined with a true sense of wonder guarantee you'll like this. A perfect introduction to the world of Japanese animation for kids and adults.

I, Tonya Wednesday 26/8 RTE1 @ 9.35pm

Tonya Harding was the talk of the winter Olympics in 1994. But not because of any medals she won. Oh no, her story was far more complicated than any race to the podium. This sporting autobiography from 2018 is a fantastic watch, as dark and twisted as any crime thriller and based on a true story that will shock you. Margot Robbie is immense as the titular character but it's Allison Janney as her truly vile mother who will stick in your mind for days after.



Sudden Death Wednesday 26/8 ITV4 @ 10pm

Darren McCord is a security guard working in an ice hockey rink and a man haunted by his past. When a game night is taken over by terrorists he has a chance to redeem himself. A very enjoyable watch that manages to hit all the action beats you'd expect while simultaneously ripping the piss out of the entire genre. Jean Claude Van Damme is fun in the lead and Powers Boothe is a deadly boo hiss bad guy.



Una Thursday 27/8 Film4 @ 1.35am

A woman walks into a man's workplace and accuses him of impropriety with her when she was much younger. The man is horrified. Because it's all true. This is a tough, uncomfortable watch about the sins of the past and how they will deservedly come back to haunt you. Rooney Mara plays a stunner of a part, fragile, strong, unmerciless and Ben Mendehlson will make you want to scrub yourself in bleach.



Nocturnal Animals Thursday 27/8 Sony Movies @ 10pm



Her ex husband has sent her a manuscript of his soon to be published book and when Susan reads it she can't help but see a deeper meaning behind his words. This is not going to be a film for everyone, it's convoluted, a little bit pretentious and in places, dark as hell but stick with it and you'll experience a satisfying story about getting even, deserved or not. Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon are all on fire here.



They Live Friday 28/8 Film4 @ 11.15pm

Rowdy Roddy Piper has come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass. And he's all out of bubblegum. John Carpenter's satirical scifi/thriller about a man, his magical sunglasses and the horrors of subliminal advertising is, underneath it's silly exterior, a blisteringly prescient look at the evils of capitalism and the dangers of sleepwalking through life. Oh and it has THE best all time movie punch-up courtesy of Piper and the always entertaining Keith David.



Loving Friday 28/8 RTE1 @ midnight



A man and a woman living in Virginia in the 1960s aren't allowed to marry due to the different colours of their skin. They go ahead and do it anyway. As you can imagine, it causes trouble. A very effective look at the strength of love from director Jeff Nichols. It's upsetting as you can imagine but it needs to be watched. Powerhouse work from Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton will keep you watching until the very end.