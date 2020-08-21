Thousands still without power across Limerick as clean up continues following Storm Ellen

Nearly 4,000 homes and businesses across Limerick are still without power as crews from ESB Networks continue to carry out repair works following Storm Ellen.

According to the PowerCheck website, there are a number of significant faults across the city and and county along with a large number of smaller outages.

More than 600 homes and businesses in the Castleconnell and Birdhill areas are without power while nearly 800 are affected in Hospital and Herberstown.

There are also significant outages in the Bruff and Caherelly areas where more than 1,000 customers are without power.

ESB Networks says it expects some areas will have power restored early this afternoon while it could be as late as 10pm for others.

Around 15,000 homes and businesses across Limerick were left without electricity in the immediate aftermath of Storm Ellen which battered Limerick on Wednesday night.

We have restored power to over 140K customers following #stormellen. We're very sorry to our 50K customers remain without power. We are working to get you back. Please stay clear of fallen wires, report them on 1800 372 999. More information please click https://t.co/Zmm7deIWky pic.twitter.com/0bsry2QFIG — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) August 20, 2020

