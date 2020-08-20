Trees fall 'like a house of cards' across County Limerick

MOTORISTS are asked to drive with extreme caution due to the number of fallen trees in County Limerick.

One man in Castleconnell told the Leader trees fell "like a house of cards".

"Beautiful old trees just tumbled over in an instant. Thankfully there were no injuries or serious damage to houses caused. A lot of roads are blocked. A large tree is partially blocking Station Road (pictured above) - the road serves the garda station and creche," said the local.

John Hardiman, chairperson of Castleconnell Tidy Towns, said it is like a "warzone" after he was contacted by the Limerick Leader due to the number of trees down. Coincidentally, that tree on the Station Road had been remarked upon by Tidy Towns judges.

However, Mr Hardiman said he felt "embarrassed" talking about Tidy Towns and trees being down when elderly people in the village have no power and no phone coverage to contact anyone.

This is the case across the country due to the ferocity of Storm Ellen.

Many roads have been blocked.

The Cappamore Rd (R506) is partially blocked by a fallen tree near Annacotty Business Park.

The N69 inbound is blocked between Mungret and Clarina due to a fallen tree.

Gardaí advise caution on the N24 Tipperary Rd as a number of fallen trees are affecting traffic on this route.

There are trees down on the Ennis Rd outside the maternity hospital and the Ennis Road Care Facility.

Many areas in Limerick are out of power and phone coverage.

