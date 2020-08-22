Limerick property: The modern twist on this Georgian home really brings the wow factor

Rock Lodge is a detached, double fronted residence built c1840 set on an elevated site of 1.25 acres close to the historic village of Castleconnell. The property is a late Georgian/early Victorian two-story house with original castellated walls a particular feature.

The property is a ‘protected structure’ and has been lovingly restored. It now offers an unrivalled opportunity to acquire a magnificent family home with the highest specification fit-out where modern kitchens and bathrooms sit comfortably with the original rooms which feature timber sash windows, ornate fireplaces and cornicing and all the space and scale one would expect of a property of this era. The many architectural features of its time have been preserved and refurbished with a sympathetic eye and attention to detail.

The accommodation is laid out over two floors and also features a very well appointed self-contained guest / family quarters. The entrance to the main house is through a restored timber porch and tiled hallway. The principle drawing room is a superb room with 2 elegant sash windows and 1 gothic arched window overlooking the gardens and a marble fireplace.

The informal family/living room leads into a stunning double height kitchen breakfast room with full width bi-folding doors accessing a walled courtyard. From the kitchen you can access the self-contained guest / family quarters which houses a kitchen/breakfast room, upstairs bedroom and well fitted shower room. Also at ground floor level there is a double bedroom with well fitted en suite shower room.

A guest WC. completes the accommodation at ground floor level.

Off the first floor and main staircase is the main family bathroom.

At first floor level there are three double bedrooms, the master suite incorporates a master bedroom, fully fitted dressing room and shower room en suite with double shower, WC and WHB.

The property and lands comprise of circa 1.25 acres which includes the lawned garden surround, two enclosed courtyards one with original stone wall boundary and fire-pit, which leads to a large garage/storage area and laundry room facility which has the potential for conversion to leisure room/gym or granny flat.

Castleconnell is an ancient Irish village situated on the banks of the River Shannon, only 11kms from the medieval city of limerick, now home of Thomond park Munster Rugby and 20 mins from the historical village of Adare the future venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

It is a location that offers unrivalled access to many of the amenities that any buyer will need.

University of Limerick and many of Limerick's premier schools are within easy reach.

The M7 is close by offering an easy commute to Dublin. University Hospital Limerick and Shannon Airport are also easily accessible from Rock Lodge.

Accommodation

Entrance porch, hallway, drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room, family room/living room, guest w.c. ground floor en suite bedroom, tiled hallway to main staircase, guest /family accommodation; kitchen/living room, bedroom, shower room. First floor; 3 double bedrooms, master with en suite and dressing room, family bathroom.

Garage /storage facility/utility (potential for conversion to gym/leisure room accommodation or granny flat).

AT A GLANCE

Location: Rock Lodge, Coolbane, Castleconnell

Description: Five bedroom, detached home

Price: €775,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 418000