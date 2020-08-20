Flooded homeowners in Limerick town are ‘devastated and demoralised’

THE CLEAN-UP commenced on Tuesday after the “worst flooding I have ever seen” said homeowner Ollie Manning.

On Monday evening and during the night, numerous locations and houses were affected in Kilmallock and Effin – Gortboy, Orr Street, Wolfe Tone Street, Gotoon, Tobernea, Green Road, Portanes, Railway Road. Up to 10 houses were flooded.

Ollie Manning, who has lived all his 44 years in Tobernea, said if he wasn’t at home his house would have been destroyed.

“I’ve never seen flooding like it in all my life. It was about 6.30pm. The neighbours gave us sandbags which we put down and then the council boys arrived with more sandbags. Only for that it was gone in. It did come up through the floorboards but not too much,” said Ollie, who was “lucky” compared to one of his neighbours.

“The water came from all directions – across the road, down the road and straight into the house. I have never seen anything like it. The current of the water on the road was so strong it would nearly knock you. The owner was distraught. She had to leave her house,” said Ollie.

All the neighbours helped each other out but the force of the water was too much.

“It is just devastating. This is the worst I have seen. The dykes can’t take the water. This is going on for years and years and nothing is being done,” said Ollie.

Minister Niall Collins said the residents are “devastated”.

“Some residents were in touch with myself and Cllr Mike Donegan. We have been in touch with the council to ask them to render every assistance possible and also to carry out an investigation as to what caused the extent of the flooding,” said Minister Collins.

Deputy Richard O’Donoghue said flooded homeowners have been contacting the council and department about the situation for years but they have “fallen on deaf ears”

“Funding isn’t been made available to carry out dredging of the river or cleaning of major drains around towns and villages which would have prevented this catastrophe happening to houses.

“The council need a full-time maintenance crew – like they had years ago – to open the drains and gullies. It is not the council’s fault, it is the government and department’s fault for putting an embargo on staff,” said Deputy O’Donoghue. He adds that anyone who contacted the fire brigade should not have to pay for them keeping flood waters from the road coming into their house.

“The department should cover all costs. And if you claim once for insurance you lose insurance for life on flooding. If the negligence of the department caused this they should take responsibility and cover all costs of people flooded in the area. It is not their fault for the lack of maintenance,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

Fellow Independent, Cllr PJ Carey praised the actions of Kilmallock Fire Service, backed up by Charleville and Rathkeale. They were working all night from 6.45pm to 10.30am on Tuesday. Cllr Carey visited a number of houses around 11pm.

“There was huge damage. Sewerage comes up; water came up through floorboards; the smell – everything. I really felt sorry for them.

“They worked all their lives and do their best. They are demoralised and angry,” said Kilmallock based Limerick Councillor Carey.

