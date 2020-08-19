Limerick companies shortlisted for energy awards

TWO Limerick-based companies, Wyeth Nutrition in Askeaton and Johnson & Johnson in Castletroy, are among the shortlisted finalists in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards 2020.

The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector.

Twenty-four companies across eight categories have been shortlisted, with the winners to be selected by a VIP judging panel in the coming weeks.

The winners will be named at an awards ceremony which will take place in mid-October.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions and for inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers.

Wyeth Nutrition is a finalist in the Large Business – Exemplary Energy Management category.

Since 2012, the company has delivered multiple energy saving projects as part of their embedded Energy Management plan achieving 38% energy savings. This coupled with its planned solar PV farm to help power the site, will help Wyeth achieve zero carbon by 2030.

Johnson & Johnson is a finalist in the Energy Team of the Year category.

The company’s Campus Ireland Energy Team is responsible for continual energy performance improvement at manufacturing sites in Limerick and Cork.

The team has delivered efficiencies in manufacturing, resulting in 17% energy savings and has created increased employment and investment benefits in both cities.

Congratulating all of the finalists, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector with SEAI said:

“This year, despite the obvious challenges that each of you faced, you continued in your commitment and passion for sustainable energy and climate action. Each year we are blown away by the quality of entries to the SEAI Energy Awards and this year has proved no different. We received 125 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the charge, reshaping our communities and businesses, and inspiring each and every one of us through their action.”

For more information and full details on the finalist’s projects, click here