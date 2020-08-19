University Hospital Limerick has highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

There are five confirmed cases in UHL, according to daily HSE figures.

Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and Tallaght Hospital are joint second-highest with three confirmed cases.

UHL also has 50 suspected cases, the highest in the country.

UHL, which serves patients in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, declared an outbreak in its 3B stroke ward on Tuesday evening, after a patient and staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Limerick also saw 20 new cases added to its Covid-19 tally, one of the highest daily increases since April.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases in the intensive care unit at UHL.

Suspected cases include those who are both showing symptoms and are asymptomatic.