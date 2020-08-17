University Hospital Limerick has highest number of suspected Covid-19 cases

THERE ARE 57 patients awaiting Covid-19 test results at University Hospital Limerick.

This is the highest number of suspected cases in any hospital, according to the daily figures published by the HSE.

There are also three confirmed cases at UHL, the join-highest in the country, alongside Tallaght Hospital and Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The figures are reflective of data collated each evening at 8pm.

Limerick has been seeing steady increases of more than five cases per day in the past week, and the third highest number of cases in the country yesterday.

After an increase of six patients on Sunday, there are now 649 cases in Limerick.

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 22 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and wards at UHL - the second highest in the country, behind Cork University Hospital with 36 patients.

Nationally, there are 163 patients waiting on trolleys.