Limerick publicans join #SupportNotSympathy campaign

LIMERICK publicans have joined colleagues in the bar trade across the country by taking part in an online campaign to highlight the impact that the closure of pubs is having on people.

The campaign entitled #SupportNotSympathy began trending on Twitter this Saturday morning.

Publicans are campaigning for support from the government as thousands of premises remain closed five months after shutting up shop due to Covid-19.

The campaign is asking people to take a photo outside a closed bar this Saturday and post it to social media, in a show of solidarity with affected owners.

In their posts many of the publicans have added a brief synopsis of how the closure of business is affecting their lives.