Limerick publicans join #SupportNotSympathy campaign
Local Vintners Federation representative and bar owner, Cllr Jerry O’Dea outside his closed bar on Mulgrave Street in the city this Saturday with staff member Padraig Togher
LIMERICK publicans have joined colleagues in the bar trade across the country by taking part in an online campaign to highlight the impact that the closure of pubs is having on people.
The campaign entitled #SupportNotSympathy began trending on Twitter this Saturday morning.
Publicans are campaigning for support from the government as thousands of premises remain closed five months after shutting up shop due to Covid-19.
The campaign is asking people to take a photo outside a closed bar this Saturday and post it to social media, in a show of solidarity with affected owners.
In their posts many of the publicans have added a brief synopsis of how the closure of business is affecting their lives.
Pubs are not just about alcohol. They are about friends, family, and community. We need your support or your sympathy #SupportNotSympathy @MichealMartinTD@LeoVaradkar@mmcgrathtd@EamonRyan@BrianLeddin @kodonnellLK @QuinlivanTD @willieodeaLIVE @VFIpubs pic.twitter.com/v9UUQLXA56— The Glen Tavern (@glen_tavern) August 15, 2020
Flannery’s Bar is closed 5 months today.Over 3500 other pubs throughout the country remain closed & it doesn't look like we will re-open anytime soon.Along with the VFI & LVA we are calling on government to provide meaningful support packages for the industry #Supportnotsympathy pic.twitter.com/GoqrCeYN47— Flannerys Shannon St (@paulflannery27) August 15, 2020
Today marks 5 months since our industry was asked to close. Urgent support is needed from Government if our industry is to recover from this. Please Retweet.#SupportNotSympathy@MichealMartinTD@LeoVaradkar@Paschald@mmcgrathtd@DonnellyStephen@EamonRyan@cathmartingreen pic.twitter.com/iD9ohV4JQx— Mother Macs (@mothermacspub) August 15, 2020
The small one limerick #supportnotsympathy #michaelmartintd #leovradhartd pic.twitter.com/E1PT9DedxF— Patsy Flannerys (@patsyflannery) August 15, 2020
