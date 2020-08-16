Cassette hits a nostalgic note for Limerick singer-songwriter

Cassette hits a nostalgic note for Limerick singer-songwriter

AS anticipation builds to the long-awaited arrival of her second album, Sowing Acorns, next month, Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford has released a special edition cassette.  

The cassette which is available on Bandcamp for €10 features five tracks. 

The Sowing Acorns cassette is a profit-share between Emma, Arvo Party, Gráinne Fahy and poet Vanessa Ifediora. Each purchase includes a digital download of the songs too.

 “I've been skeptical in the past about the resurgence of cassettes; I don't think I know anyone who owns a cassette player, but I get that music-lovers want to have a piece of physical merchandise in their hands when they're buying music, and there's a lovely nostalgia factor to having a tape collection. They're more compact than vinyl too,” said Emma.

Emma will release her second album, Sowing Acorns, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Pre-order the album here.