Cassette hits a nostalgic note for Limerick singer-songwriter

AS anticipation builds to the long-awaited arrival of her second album, Sowing Acorns, next month, Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford has released a special edition cassette.

The cassette which is available on Bandcamp for €10 features five tracks.

The Sowing Acorns cassette is a profit-share between Emma, Arvo Party, Gráinne Fahy and poet Vanessa Ifediora. Each purchase includes a digital download of the songs too.

“I've been skeptical in the past about the resurgence of cassettes; I don't think I know anyone who owns a cassette player, but I get that music-lovers want to have a piece of physical merchandise in their hands when they're buying music, and there's a lovely nostalgia factor to having a tape collection. They're more compact than vinyl too,” said Emma.

Emma will release her second album, Sowing Acorns, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Pre-order the album here.