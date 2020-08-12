Limerick beachgoers warned Kerry gardai to target illegal parkers

LIFE won't be a beach for Limerick people heading to the seaside in Kerry if they get an on the spot fine.

An Garda Síochána and Kerry County Council are appealing for motorists to park responsibly when visiting public beaches and amenity areas.

A garda spokesperson said there has been parking issues at beaches and amenity areas throughout Kerry in recent weeks in which vehicles have been obstructed / blocked in and roadways obstructed. Ballybunion, Ballyheigue and Banna are among the favourite destinations in Kerry for Limerick holidaymakers wishing to feel sand between their toes.

Illegal parking has - in many instances - caused huge inconvenience to people and can create a dangerous situation when emergency vehicles cannot have access to areas, said the spokesperson.

Speaking this Wednesday, Superintendent Flor Murphy said: "I am appealing to people to park responsibly and to think about others. An Garda Síochána will be paying particular attention to this for the remainder of the holiday season. On the spot fines will be issued in relation to any illegal and dangerous parking.

"When you do park up, make sure all valuables are taken with you and that the vehicle is locked. I would also like to encourage everyone to continue to protect each other by maintaining social distancing whilst out at these locations."

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen added to the appeal.

"We are lucky to have such beautiful beaches in Kerry, but we are asking visitors to act responsibility while enjoying the beaches. This includes parking responsibly, to allow emergency vehicles access the beaches should somebody require emergency attention. We would also ask people to be conscious of the local residents," said the cathaoirleach.