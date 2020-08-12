BREAKING: Emergency services attend fire at Crescent Shopping Centre complex

THREE units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call-out at the Crescent Shopping Centre complex shortly before 7pm this Wednesday evening.

The first appliance arrived at 6.53pm, followed by two more and a van. They remain at the scene currently.

One eye witness told the Leader: "There was a small fire at the delivery compound. It was quickly put out by the fire brigade."

The extent of any damage - if any - is not known.

The Limerick Leader advises motorists there may be traffic delays in the area.