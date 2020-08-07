Limerick woman's virtual trip honours memory of cousin who died following balcony fall

THE LATE Jack Walsh, aged 19, from Askeaton, saved four lives after his organs were donated after he died falling a fall from a hotel balcony in Spain.

Two years on from that terrible tragedy his family continue to support those in need of organ donations through his cousin Sarah O’Sullivan.

The 21-year-old also from Askeaton, who has cerebral palsy, has raised just under €5,000 for the Irish Kidney Association.

Sarah travelled on her MOTOmed movement trainer for 58 kilometres. This represents the same distance to and from her home to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Sarah, a full-time wheelchair user, decided to undertake the virtual journey over seven days during Covid-19 lockdown to raise organ donor awareness.

Her inspiration for undertaking the tough challenge was to honour the memory of her late cousin Jack. Sarah also paid tribute to her late grandfather, Bobby Walsh, who passed away before she was born, and who underwent a kidney transplant in 1986.

She has been overwhelmed that 25 times her initial fundraising target of €200 has been collected. To date, €4,970 has been raised via the Just Giving online platform through donations from her family, friends and supporters in her community who enthusiastically came behind the life-saving cause.

Proud mum, Bríd, said Sarah is passionate about sport, including hurling and football and Munster rugby. As was the late Jack who played soccer with Askeaton AFC and GAA with Askeaton/Ballysteen Bord Na nÓg and Ballysteen GAA.

“Our family’s support for organ donation and the Irish Kidney Association goes back decades as my late father had a kidney transplant. The LIT Gaelic Grounds seemed like the obvious location for Sarah to choose for her virtual journey during lockdown and the Irish Kidney Association was the obvious charity to fundraise for,” said Bríd, who is one of five siblings.

“We have a very close extended family and we all carry donor cards and all the children were brought up knowing that we supported organ donation. When they became teenagers, they opted to carry donor cards including their late cousin Jack.

“Sarah had a huge grá for her cousin Jack and they were the same age when he died. We all miss him terribly, but we all take heart in knowing that he saved the lives of four other people through organ donation. We are all very proud of what Sarah has done in Jack and her grandfather's memory,” said Bríd.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or freetext the word DONOR to 50050.

You can also visit the website or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.

The public can also support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and can Freetext KIDNEY to 50300 to donate €4.

Texts cost €4, Irish Kidney Association will receive a minimum of €3.60. They can also donate through the Irish Kidney Association’s website

