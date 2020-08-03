River rescue under way in Limerick

THE emergency services are at the scene of a river rescue in Limerick.

Several units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, alongside the gardai and the Limerick Search and Rescue Speedboat are at the scene of the incident in Steamboat Quay.

The coastguard are present, as are paramedics.

Since the tide is relatively low at present, the rescue appears to be able to take place unimpeded.

It's understood a male in his late 20s has been taken from the River Shannon.