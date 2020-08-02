WATCH: Anger over ‘party’ in Kilkee despite Covid-19 restrictions and spike in cases

THERE has been huge criticism of what appears to have been a party held outdoors in Kilkee last night.

A “truly shocking” video has shared on social media which shows dozens of teenagers gathered under one of the bandstands on the seafront.

This comes despite Ireland being on red alert for a second wave of Covid-19, and health officials expressing concern at the spread of the condition among youths.

As a result of this, Clare County Council will block off the bandstands from 6pm this evening, according to local councillor Cillian Murphy.

He said in his 30 years in the area, he has not witnessed anything like this.

He was up early this morning helping Kilkee’s ground crews to pick up litter, smashed glass and the vandalised shelter.

“By 8am they had the worst of it sorted but it really had to be seen to be believed. I have seen a number of videos from last night posted publicly on other social media feeds and the behaviour on display is truly shocking,” Cllr Murphy said in a statement.

He has urged Clare gardai to ask for a significant allocation of extra resources for the area.

“I can only ask that parents know where their teenage children are at all times this evening,” the councillor added.

Laura Fennell, one of those who shared the video on Twitter added: “Do the rules apply to some and not others? Absolutely disgraceful to see the scenes in Kilkee beach tonight and this isn’t the first of it. Its no wonder cases are on the rise again with this nonsense going on and it isn’t just at night either.”