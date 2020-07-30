THERE are fears for up to 76 jobs in Shannon this evening, after Lufthansa Technik Turbine confirmed plans to downsize.

Based at the World Aviation Park in the town, Lufthansa Technik Turbine specialises in the repair of components for both high pressure and low pressure turbines.

It’s a part of the engine parts and accessories repair division of Lufthansa Technik, which itself is based in Shannon Airport.

Of the job losses the firm is seeking to make, 52 would come from permanent employees, with others on fixed-term contracts.

It’s understood the job losses will follow a 30-day consultation process with the union on site. It’s expected they will kick in in early September.

A source within the firm said it has expressed strongly that it will seek to rehire staff once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

The move comes amid a near-complete collapse in global air traffic due to the pandemic. It’s left companies like Lufthansa Technik Turbine not having clients to service.