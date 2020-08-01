Make a day of it: King John’s Castle – Limerick’s most iconic landmark

King John’s Castle has been an imposing fixture on the banks of the River Shannon since the 13th century. Located in the heart of the city’s medieval quarter, this formidable fortress is without a doubt Limerick’s most iconic landmark.

Bringing to life over 800 years of dramatic local history, locals and visitors alike are invited to step inside and experience the history of the castle and Limerick City through an interactive audio visual experience featuring state of the art 21st century touch screen technology, 3D models, computer generated imagery and discovery drawers that will connect you to tales of siege and warfare.

In the castle courtyard get a sense of the bustling activity that would have once taken place here.

From the blacksmith’s workshop complete with tools and weapons to the thriving portal entrance at the watergate to the gatehouse where goods and supplies were once delivered.

Explore the siege shelters, the remains of the Great Hall of the castle built circa 1280 or step into the sanctuary of the castle chapel to take a quiet moment.

Undoubtedly the highlight of any visit to King John’s Castle is the panoramic 360 degree view one can enjoy from the top of the castle turrets across Limerick City, the River Shannon and Clare Hills.

The castle also houses a charming cafe and gift store – the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing cuppa and homemade cakes whilst taking in all the activity of the castle courtyard.

For more information on King John’s Castle or to book tickets visit www.kingjohnscastle.com