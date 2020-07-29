It’s a return to the auction room: First 'physical' sale since lockdown

THE FIRST physical public auction of land in Limerick since lockdown takes place at 3pm this Friday, July 31.

Regulations allow up to 50 people at indoor gatherings “but all we need is one with his hand up” smiles Billy Gabbett, of John Shaw Auctioneers. It is on in Ballyneety Golf Club with adherence to all social distancing guidelines.

Up for auction is land at Lickadoon, Ballyneety. It is being sold in two lots - lot one is 70 acres, old world two-storey farm house, yard, out-offices and haybarn. Lot two is four-bedroomed bungalow on half an acre.

Mr Gabbett said there has been strong interest in the land. And farmers may not be the only ones in the room.

“There is a lot of famer interest in it but also a good bit of interest from the non-farming community. The location is very strong. Someone could build a house and have a bit of land with it,” said Mr Gabbett.

The long-time auctioneer describes it as “a good bit of land”. Mr Gabbett is guiding at €7,000 an acre.

“There is 50 acres of grassland and 20 acres of forestry,” he said. The farm is accessed by a cul-de-sac roadway, laid out in medium sized fields, with a fair boundary fence, good shelter, majority of the land top quality limestone, ideally suited to a variety of agricultural enterprises.

Mr Gabbett said there has been no real issue with organising a public auction.

“We are allowed up to 50 people and social distancing guidelines will be in place. All we need is one with his hand up,” said Mr Gabbett, who will be conducting the auction on Friday.