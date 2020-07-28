Swimming ban put in place in Kilkee

A TEMPORARY swimming ban has been put in place in Kilkee and Quilty’s front beach due to increased bacteriel levels in the bathing water.

Clare County Council, on the advice of the HSE has put in place the prohibition, which will remain in place until further notice.

Also, due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water at White Strand in Doonbeg and White Strand in Miltown, the council is also advising people to not swim at these locations until further notice.

The risk from increased bacterial levels is a result of run-off from the catchment area after heavy rainfall.

For more information, you can contact Clare County Council’s environment section on 065-6846331 , email enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie