Warm welcome in Limerick for Thomond Park arena plan

THERE’s been wide welcome among the business and political community to news of a proposed massive arena development at Thomond Park.

In news exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader, stadium bosses have teamed up with council management to seek funding for the development, which would also bring a 150-bedroom hotel.

It’s anticipated the arena, if developed, could hold up to 5,000 people, and is modelled on the Bonus Arena in Hull.

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said many big conferences would not come near the city centre, because there has not been the capacity to hold large scale events.

It’s hoped this will change things.

“People don't realise it but we do get good traffic for conferences to Limerick relatively speaking. We have great facilities. But the bigger ones which spend the most money are generally held out in Castletroy at UL. It's the only place at present which can facilitate them,” she explained, “I'd love to see a greater presence of those conferences.”

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan pointed to the job creation – potentially up to 300 positions – which could be created from this scheme.

“The project has been compared to the Bonus Arena in Hull which opened in 2018 and in its first year saw 200,000 people buy tickets or visit the venue, with 22% coming from international visitors. The Thomond Park project will have even greater capacity. It will benefit not just businesses in its vicinity, but throughout the entire region,” Cllr O’Sullivan said.

“On a recreational level for Limerick people, this will open up so many new event experiences that we just don't have the capacity to cater for right now, so instead of having to travel to Dublin or elsewhere, we will have them right here.” O'Sullivan added.

Fellow northside councillor Conor Sheehan of Labour has also welcomed the potential job creation, but said it’s important positions like these are filled locally.

“I'm conscious of the fact it is in one of the biggest unemployment blackspots in the country and I'd hope that if this convention centre is built, I'd hope there is a concerted effort to link in with local people to provide secure employment for the people of Moyross, Ballynanty and Kileely. It's important they feel connected and their concerns are taken on board,” he said.

Limerick Council and Thomond Park are teaming up to source regional development funding for the project.

But matched funding will also likely need to be in place.