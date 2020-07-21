Virgin Media to highlight 'best of Limerick' with full day of programming

Virgin Media is set to showcase Limerick across an entire day by broadcasting some of its biggest shows live from The Limerick Strand Hotel in the heart of Limerick on Wednesday July 22 to coincide with our Backing Business campaign.

The campaign has already featured over 160 businesses from around Ireland including Limerick companies Wedding Avocado, ONExU Irish streetwear brand and EJS Plastics Manufacturing.

The day will start with Ireland’s most popular morning programme, Ireland AM, with special guest Noel Hogan from The Cranberries joining Ciara Doherty to talk about the band and the city which created them along with Limerick-native Michelle Grimes singing some of their iconic hits.

They’ll be joined by Irish rugby superstar Paul O’Connell who’ll be talking about his ‘Team Limerick Clean Up’ initiative and Celia Holman Lee will also be showcasing fashion from local Limerick businesses before joining Elaine for a mid-morning chat.

Ahane hurling duo Tom and Dan Morrissey will be joining Muireann on the 6 O’Clock Show sofa along with live music from Hermitage Green and Country Munch’s Eoin Sheehan will be cooking up a storm in the kitchen. There’ll also be interviews with Greg O’Shea in Thomond Park, Karl Spain in The Hunt Museum and Pat Shortt in the Milk Market.

The day will be rounded off with a live broadcast of the Tonight Show, hosted by Matt Cooper. Guests will include T.D. for Limerick City Constituency, Kieran O’Donnell, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, and Dr Catherine Motherway, Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at University Hospital Limerick.