Beauty Spot: Five simple steps to master the bright eye make-up trend

There was a burst of bright colour on the SS20 catwalks, and we’re not just talking about the clothes – exuberant eye make-up looks were seen everywhere from New York to Milan.

There was pink and purple glitter at House of Holland, neon hues at Versace, and even designers like Oscar de la Renta and Balmain – usually known for their neutral-hued beauty looks – embraced sunset shadows.

“Bright eye make-up really embraces and taps into the fun side of fashion,” says Sascha Jackson, pro make-up artist and Stila ambassador. “It can also work as the perfect accessory, by dressing up more natural-toned or casual outfits.”

And now’s the perfect time to try the trend, when – let’s face it – we could all use a bit more brightness in our lives.

“Now more than ever, ‘statement’ make-up has made its way from runway to mainstream, to celebrate individuality and tell the world who you are,” says Urban Decay global artist Danielle Roberts.

Here are five expert tips on how to perfect the bright eyes make-up trend…

1. Prep your lids

“To prep and prime the eyes, I take whatever is leftover on my foundation brush and sweep it all across the eyelid, to diminish any discolouration,” says Jackson.

“If you struggle with oily eyelids, prep the lid with a primer, or even a wash of flesh-coloured shadow would do the trick, to remove excess oils.”

2. Start with one colour

“Colour blocking is always my go to for beginners,” says Roberts. “Take one key colour and block it all over the lid, either by diffusing it or by experimenting with bold shapes.”

She recommends lilac or mint green as soft shades that are ideal for starting out.

Jackson suggests trying a bright eyeliner first: “This is a great way to get yourself used to the new boldness of your make-up, and before you know it, you will have stepped it up to full eyeshadow.

“If you have round eyes, you may want to concentrate on the outer half of your eye to give the illusion of a more almond shape.”

3. Team two similar shades

“A great way to start mixing two colours together, is to keep within the same colour palette,” says Jackson. “For example, two different tones of blue, or yellow and a green, or a blue with purple.

“Once you have got used to wearing colour combos, you can up the ante and use contrasting colours, like blue and orange or green and purple.”

4. Complement your eye colour

Choosing a shade that enhances your eye colour can make all the difference.

“Purple tones suit earthy eye colours like hazel and green, while warm oranges and pinks make blues come to life,” says Roberts.

“Brown eyes have the luck of the draw – I’m yet to find a bright colour that doesn’t look amazing against brown eyes,” Jackson says.

5. Keep the rest of your make-up subtle

“As the bright statement-eye look is so bold and daring, team it with fresh, almost bare skin,” says Roberts.

“When it comes to lips, pop on a nude or flesh-tone lipgloss to complete the look,” says Jackson, who recommends jet black mascara as the finishing touch.

“I love lashings of intense black mascara on a bright-eyes look. Stila Magnum XXX Mascara will give you gorgeously thick, black and long-looking lashes, which will stand out over the bright eye make-up.”

Bright eye Products

Urban Decay Naked Ultra Violet Palette, €48.95, LookFantastic

Stila Double Dip Suede Shade & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Pink Martini, €26.79

ELF Cosmetics Retro Paradise 18 Piece Eyeshadow Palette, €15

Morphe X Maddie Ziegler The Imagination Palette, €31.28, Cult Beauty