Limerick man saves swimmer from drowning in Kilkee

A WOMAN was saved from drowning after being pulled into a boat near Kilkee pier on Saturday evening.

Ken O'Connell got in touch with the Leader to praise a Limerick man for his quick thinking and actions. It has not been possible to make contact with him this Sunday. The Limerick man was out in his boat with his children when the incident occurred.

Ken said the woman was swimming with friends.

"It was just by chance when he was coming in that he noticed one of the swimmers was in distress. She said she had 'swam out too far' and the next second she was under the water.

"He managed to turn the boat around, get her out of the water, into the boat and took her in," said Ken, who is from Parteen.

Ken said the woman was very lucky because it was in the evening time when most people had gone home but the Limerick man was still out on the water.

"Even though they weren't too far away from the slip it could have been a totally different outcome," said Ken, who is a member of Kilkee Jetski Club

"It was great to see that someone was out there at the time and was able to help out. In the jetski club we often do training for incidents like this. It is important to highlight the fact that everyone has to be safety conscious and aware. It is good to keep an eye on things," he said.

It is understood the woman, said to be middle-aged, did not need medical treatment after she was brought to shore.