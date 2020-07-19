President sends condolences to family of Ruth Morrissey as funeral arrangements announced

SO many people across Ireland will have learned with great sadness of the passing of Ruth Morrissey, said President Michael D Higgins in a statement this Sunday evening.

"Ruth Morrissey’s tremendous courage in an arduous campaign for truth and justice leaves a legacy of courage for all Irish people, and for those campaigning for women’s right to healthcare in particular.

"Sabina and I send our sincere condolences to her husband Paul, their daughter, her family and friends, and to all those who have shared Mrs Morrissey’s journey," said President Higgins.

In compliance with current guidelines, Ms Morrissey's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday, July 22, at 11am in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen followed by private cremation. Ruth's Mass will be streamed live (link to follow).

House is strictly private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre here.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Ms Morrissey passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Mary and sister Niamh. Beloved wife of Paul and adored mum of Libby. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.