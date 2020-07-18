Gardai appeal for public's help in finding missing Limerick teen, 15

GARDAI in Henry Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Alicia Ryan, who is missing from the Castleconnell area since Thursday, July 16.

Alicia is described as 5ft 8” in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and now has blonde hair. She is known to frequent the Newcastle West area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station (061) 212 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.