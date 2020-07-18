Fashion: 'Hat’s off to wedding wear' - Celia Holman Lee

THERE is lots of speculation and high hopes for the wedding industry at the moment but it’s still very difficult to plan ahead.

We at the Holman Lee Agency have such a big involvement with all the hotels in the area in promoting the wedding business and unfortunately we don’t know when we are going to be back working in this very essential industry. The fashion houses that specialise in mother of the bride/groom and guest at the wedding are open for business in Limerick city and county as we speak. This week I give you just a small taster of what’s on offer. I came across two fabulous looks when I worked with Isobel in Adare.

I adored the fuchsia pink lace dress which features a wonderful full skirt, v neckline and elbow length sleeve. This is one of the most flattering style dresses for all shapes and sizes and for any occasion. Dress it up like I have here with a matching headpiece. Something a little more classical is the ensemble in shell pink. It’s very elegant and suits most body shapes with its bell sleeve detail, which is a favourite sleeve style of mine.

For any virtual race meetings which seem to be the new norm under the circumstances, this incredible floral hat is by the amazing Carol Kennelly, one of our top Irish milliners.

This unique scarf pictured provides a bit of nostalgia for many Limerick people and the young lady who created it is one of the Leavys from Limerick. She has been hugely successful and I wish her the very best of luck. For me a wrap/scarf is an essential at any function, and her pieces are so unique. Sarah Swan used the pollock holes in Kilkee - a favourite holiday destination for us Limerick folk - as her inspiration for this stunning scarf I’m pictured wearing, how amazing!