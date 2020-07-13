BREAKING: Second arrested in connection with crash that caused death of Limerick man

A SECOND person, a male youth in his late teens, has been arrested in connection with the investigation into a fatal road traffic collision near Nenagh on Saturday.

He is currently being detained at Templemore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Noel McGrath, aged in his 60s, from Oola was killed in the incident involving two cars. Gardai said the driver of the other car involved failed to remain at the scene.

For more on this story click here:

The man in his 30s arrested on Sunday as part of an investigation has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The garda investigation is ongoing.