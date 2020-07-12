BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with fatal crash which claimed life of Limerick man

A MAN in his 30s was arrested this Sunday morning as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in Nenagh on Saturday.

He is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station.

The man killed in the hit and run has been named locally as Noel McGrath, aged in his 60s, from Oola.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12.30pm and 1.15pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.