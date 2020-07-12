New tourism taskforce for Limerick to address post-Covid challenges

A NEW tourism taskforce has been established to provide a co-ordinated response to the current challenges faced by the tourism industry as well as longer term planning for enhancing tourism development in Limerick.

In addition to Limerick City and County Council, the taskforce comprises of the tourism industry representative groups of Limerick city, Wild Atlantic Way Gateway Group, Ballyhoura Fáilte and West Limerick Tourism.

Fáilte Ireland and the local development companies Ballyhoura Development and West Limerick Resources are also represented.

The taskforce will act as a single unified voice for the tourism industry in Limerick, monitor, review and assist in the implementation of existing tourism strategies adopted by the taskforce members and develop and promote collaboration between local stakeholders across the tourism sector including the cross-selling of products.

The new taskforce will further develop and enhance collaboration with tourism stakeholders to promote Limerick as a destination to both domestic and international tourism ensuring that all the key agencies are represented and working together to positively promote Limerick as a destination and supporting the sector.

The Limerick Tourism Taskforce will be co-chaired by Denise Brazil from The Bedford Townhouse and Cafe on Bedford Row, Limerick and John Fitzgerald from The Kennedy Rooms in Bruff.

“The Limerick Tourism Taskforce is a much needed representative body for Limerick Tourism across both city and county. In driving stronger communication and collaboration between the individual stakeholder tourism groups already in place, we can ensure that Limerick as a tourism destination is not only better connected and but has one voice,” said ​Ms Brazil.

Gordon Daly, Director of Community Development with Limerick City and County Council added: “Collaboration and partnership within the tourism industry and with key agencies such as Fáilte Ireland and the Council have never been more important. The establishment of the new Limerick Tourism Taskforce is a welcome development and will be strongly supported by Limerick City and County Council.”

Miriam Kennedy from Fáilte Ireland has welcomed the establishment of the new taskforce:

“Fáilte Ireland has been working closely with the tourism and hospitality industry to navigate the Covid-19 crisis and support businesses to re-open safely and effectively. As the National Tourism Development Authority, we support the new Limerick Tourism Taskforce which will ensure that we are all working as collaboratively as we can for the recovery of the tourism sector in Limerick,” she said.