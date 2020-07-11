Covid Interns a big hit for Limerick graduate

A YOUNG Limerick graduate from Trinity College, frustrated that his internship with local firms were cancelled because of the pandemic has been “shocked” by the huge demand for a non for profit enterprise he set up to help remedy the situation.

Paddy Ryder from Crecora along Rob Muldowney, Dublin set up Covid Interns to help graduates with skills to help businesses get through the current crisis.

Covid Interns offers a range of volunteer university students and graduates who possess the relevant skills to help businesses perform. Small businesses can select a volunteer intern to grow their social media presence, digitalisation of operations, and much more.

“Our volunteers want to make lasting differences in their communities by helping local businesses navigate Covid-19, and gain valuable work experience along the way,” explained Paddy a former student at Glenstal Abbey and Limerick Tutorial College.

He is a recent graduate from Global Business studies at Trinity and is preparing to study a masters in Finance & Accounting at the Imperial College, London from September.

“I was seeking a summer internship this summer when scheduled interviews were cancelled as many firms decided to wait until they had more oversight before making hiring decisions. Having spoken to other classmates I released I wasn't alone in this regard and there was an opportunity to do something," he said,

"I spoke with a classmate Rob Muldowney and we decided it was worth pursuing. We did a bit of planning but put our plans to launch on hold until we completed our finals. Following exams we built the website and have been pretty flat out ever since,” explained Paddy, son of well known medical practitioner Ronan Ryder and his mum Jane and she is a nurse who works her husband at the Old Windmill Medical Centre Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Paddy says he was “really shocked by the demand,” as initially they had modest expectations of placing a few students with businesses around the country.

“Since we launched we have been blown away by the demand from both sides. We have students signed up from every Irish university and the majority of the ITs and 15 UK universities including some top schools like Imperial, UCL, Cambridge, Warwick and LSE. We have a steady stream of referrals coming in now also from businesses which are really pleasing. We now have over 250 businesses students signed up and recently brought a new member on board, Andrew, to help out,” he said.

If you are a graduate or student with relevant experience seeking to help businesses and apply practical skills, contact the website or via covidinterns@gmail.com.

If you have had your business affected by Covid and are looking for an additional pair of hands, please reach out via their website or e-mail with a description of the role needed!

With over 200 students and business sign-ups already, Covid Interns has identified a real demand dually held by both students and businesses.