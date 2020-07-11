Wheel stops on Covid Outreach Programme in Limerick

THE Covid-19 Community Outreach Programme has come to an end after supporting communities across the county and city for past three months.

The programme was a joint initiative by The Wheel, the national association of charities, and Irish Rural Link, the national network representing the interest of rural communities and funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The aim of the programme was to ensure no person would be left behind during the pandemic.

Over the last three months, the Community Champion for Limerick City, Limerick Civic Trust, helped to join the dots and link thousands of people who were cocooning, into local services so their needs were fully met. They linked volunteers to hundreds of community and voluntary organisations and vice versa and identified gaps in services and reported these back to their local authority forum meeting. They also dealt with a lot of social issues, such as loneliness among those cocooning, delivery of school meals and food parcels to families in need as well as helping people celebrate their birthdays when family were unable to celebrate with them.

As Community Champion for Limerick City, Limerick Civic Trust organised a Community Hearts Project, inspired by the Community Champions in Cork.

“The aim of our Hearts Project was to spread a sense of community spirit across Limerick City and County to those hit hardest during this pandemic – our nursing and care homes, and to remind people that while the country is coming out of lockdown, we should not forget about the older generation who may not feel ready to ‘return to normality’ just yet,” said Meadhbh Nolan, Limerick Civic Trust.

“We would encourage everyone to reach out to their family members, friends and neighbours, whether it be picking up the phone, calling in for a social distanced chat, or even sending a letter – keep those contact lines open and stay connected.

“We at Limerick Civic Trust want to thank the wonderful women of Patrickswell who volunteered their time to make this project happen. They created crocheted hearts in county colours for each resident of nursing homes across the county. We also want to thank our frontline workers and to highlight their continued hard work as they begin to reunite families and friends who were kept apart during lockdown,” Ms Nolan continued.

Both The Wheel and Irish Rural Link are extremely grateful for the hard work and effort the Champions have done in their local communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.