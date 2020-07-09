Good news for Limerick householders as hosepipe ban is lifted

IRISH Water has lifted a Water Conservation Order which was imposed a month ago following weeks of dry weather

The hosepipe bab was issued on June 9 in a bid to safeguard water supplies in Limerick and across the country for essential purposes such as sanitation purposes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier this week, Irish Water again met with key groups including Met Éireann, the OPW and the EPA to discuss the forecast and other relevant data.

Following that meeting and having reviewed the latest information, the utility confirmed the conservation order was lifted from 5pm on Wednesday.

“Irish Water is continuing to monitor the affected water sources as their recovery is fragile and subject to change. We will continue to liaise with Met Éireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to discuss the impact of weather on our sources. Should we enter a spell of prolonged warm and dry weather, and if the sources go into drought again, we may need to reconsider and re-impose a Water Conservation Order,” said Niall Gleeson, managing director of Irish Water.

“Safeguarding the water supply for homes and communities across the country is a critical priority for us. It is really important that members of the public develop good household habits at this time and conserve water, regardless of rainfall. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not,” he added.