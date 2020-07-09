RTÉ seeks to pull Limerick people who are looking for love

IF dating apps have you on a road to nowhere, perhaps swiping right was all wrong all along. Could the secret be to ask for the expertise and insight of your mam or dad?

Pulling with my Parents will soon be back on RTÉ2 and the national broadcaster wants to save young singles from the merry-go-round of bad dates – once we’re all allowed out of the house and back on the merry-go-round, that is.

RTÉ this week put out an appeal in Limerick for men and women who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a try.

"In this warm and funny series, we’ll explore the deepest corners of the generation gap, enjoy some old-fashioned romance with a side of cringe and endeavour to answer the age old question, does mammy really know best?" said a spokesperson.

"As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is the local GAA club brimming with talent or does one of the neighbours have a niece just home from Australia?

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC, email dating@alleycats.tv to find the love of you life.