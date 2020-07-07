Four month closure of Limerick greenway announced to facilitate works

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A section of the Great Southern Greenway between Ardagh and Newcastle West will be closed from next week until the end of October

A SECTION of the Great Southern Greenway is to be closed for nearly four months from next week, it has been confirmed.

Limerick City and County Council says the Greenway will be closed between Ardagh Station House and Newcastle West from Monday, July 13 until Friday, October 23.

The local authority, which is likely to face criticism over the timing of the closure of the popular amenity, says it’s necessary to facilitate the carrying out of €5m improvement upgrade works.

It has apologised for the any inconvenience caused to users.

The remainder of the Great Southern Greenway will remain open to the public for the rest of the summer.