The Cranberries to make 'special announcement' this week

THE Cranberries have revealed they will be making a special announcement this week.

In a post on their social media sites this Monday afternoon, the Limerick band, who have enjoyed global fame, expressed their excitement at announcing that they will be hosting "a very special Facebook live stream this Wednesday from 7pm BST".

The post, signed by Noel, Mike and Ferg continued: "Join us to talk about 'Zombie' reaching a billion views and for a special announcement!"

The band which includes brothers Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler tragically lost their lead singer Dolores O'Riordan in January 2018 at the age of 46.