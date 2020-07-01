Unique 'shoe protest' to hit Limerick city on Friday

LIMERICK City Hall is to play host to a unique shoe protest this Friday.

From 11am to 3pm, Fridays for Future Limerick, Extinction Rebellion Limerick and XR Youth Limerick and Clare will demonstrate in a call for a radical change in how we measure prosperity and warning European governments against using EU bailout funds to bail out polluting industries.

Organisers say the protest respects Covid restrictions on mass gatherings and will use pairs of shoes to represent people – predominantly young people and children – calling on national and local authorities to respond to the climate crisis.

Here, the protest will call on council and government to ensure all Covid economic relief measures have green conditions attached, and listen to the science and include climate mitigation criteria in every policy decision and measure. They also want to ensure climate change mitigation measures are included in the ‘Guiding Limerick through Covid -19’ implementation. Any donations of shoes for the event are welcome. All shoes will be donated to charity or sent for recycling after the protest.